Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday led by gains in heavyweight Reliance Industries Ltd after it secured a $750 million investment in its retail arm. Meanwhile, financial and IT heavyweights like HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS, and HDFC were the other top contributed to the benchmarks.

The Sensex ended 304 points higher at 39,879 while the Nifty rose 76 points to settle at 11,739. Broader markets, however, underperformed benchmarks for the day with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down 0.4-0.5 percent.

On the Nifty50 index, Titan, Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto, RIL, and Maruti were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Tata Motors, Powergrid, and Hindalco led the losses.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Reliance Industries: The shares ended 2.22 percent higher to Rs 2,259.40 per piece on the NSE after it announced that Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest Rs 5,512.5 crore in the company's retail arm.

Titan: The share price settled nearly 5 percent to Rs 1,253.90 per share after the Tata Group luxury brand released its quarterly business update for Q2 FY20-21, saying that the recovery rate in the jewellery division is 98 percent as compared to the revenue of the same quarter last year.

Vedanta: The shares ended 11 percent lower to Rs 122.35 on the NSE after delisting offer through the reverse book-building process began on Monday, and will close on Friday. The indicative floor price for the bidding process has been set at Rs 87.25 per share.