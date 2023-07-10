Here is all you need to know about the IPO of Utkarsh small finance bank

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shall hit the bourses on July 24. The proceeds from the issue will be used towards augmentation of its bank's tier I capital base to meet its future capital requirements.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's Rs 500 crore initial public offering will open for subscription on July 12 and close on July 14. The price band is Rs 23 to 25 per share. The expected market capitalisation is upto Rs 2,740 crore.

India is witnessing a record The Initial Public Offer (IPO) boom this year. Some of the factors driving the IPO market are ample liquidity, strong earnings, increased retail participation, among others.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shall hit the bourses on July 24. The proceeds from the issue will be used towards augmentation of its bank's tier I capital base to meet its future capital requirements. As on March 2023, its tier-1 capital base was Rs 1,844.82 crore equivalent to 18.25 percent.

For FY23, the lender reported a net profit of Rs 404 crore against Rs 61 crore last year. Total income for the fiscal stood at Rs 2,804 crore versus Rs 2,033 crore a year ago. Its gross loan portfolio grew to Rs 13,957 crore from Rs 10,630 crore a year ago.

Utkarsh small finance bank has a long presence in the micro finance institutions sector, however its cost of funds have bottomed out and can hurt Net Interest Margin ( NIM ) due to yield cap. The write-offs have been aiding the gross NPA and slippages have been high. It may experience higher NPAs than expected due to the borrower's reduced ability to make timely payments.

Emkay in its research note said the micro finance institutions are poised to rise the new growth wave with focus on portfolio resiliency. Along with Utkarsh small finance bank, others players have also planned raising capital via the IPO route. These include ESAF small finance bank, Fincare small finance bank and Arohan.