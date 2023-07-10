CNBC TV18
Here is all you need to know about the IPO of Utkarsh small finance bank
Jul 10, 2023

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shall hit the bourses on July 24. The proceeds from the issue will be used towards augmentation of its bank's tier I capital base to meet its future capital requirements.

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank's Rs 500 crore initial public offering will open for subscription on July 12 and close on July 14. The price band is Rs 23 to 25 per share. The expected market capitalisation is upto Rs 2,740 crore.

India is witnessing a record The Initial Public Offer (IPO) boom this year. Some of the factors driving the IPO market are ample liquidity, strong earnings, increased retail participation, among others.
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank shall hit the bourses on July 24. The proceeds from the issue will be used towards augmentation of its bank's tier I capital base to meet its future capital requirements. As on March 2023, its tier-1 capital base was Rs 1,844.82 crore equivalent to 18.25 percent.
