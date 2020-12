The equity mutual funds witnessed the highest ever outflows in November at Rs 12,900 crore as compared to Rs 2,725 crore in October. The total outflow in the last five months now stood at around Rs 23,000 crore.

This was led by sustained profit-booking by investors at every higher level as the market witnessed a robust up move recently. The benchmark Nifty has rallied 80 percent from March lows and has gained 11 percent so far in 2020.

According to the AMFI data, SIP inflows came down to Rs 7,300 crore in November as compared to Rs 7,800 crore in October. The sharp decline, to a certain extent, could be due to holidays during month-end, analysts said.

According to ICICI Direct Research report, among top buys in large-cap stocks by Asset Management Companies (AMC) included Bosch Ltd, SBI Cards & Payment Services, Piramal Enterprises, DLF, Maruti Suzuki, Bank of Baroda, etc.

Here are the top ten buys among large-cap.

Here are the top ten sells in Large-caps.

Here are the top ten buys in Mid-caps.

Here are the top ten sells in Mid-caps.

Here are the top ten buys in Small-caps.

Here are the top ten sells in Small-caps.