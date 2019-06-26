Here are top buy, sell stock ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakkar for today

Indian shares are likely to open lower on Wednesday following negative sentiment in the global markets. Asian shares declined after US Federal Reserve policy makers tempered expectations of further rate cuts. Meanwhile, the broader NSE Nifty closed up 0.83 percent at 11,796.45, while the benchmark BSE Sensex ended 0.8 percent higher at 39,434.94 on Tuesday.

Here's what market experts Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani and Mitessh Thakkar are recommending as short-term 'buy-sell' ideas for today

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Rural Electrification Corporation with a stop loss of Rs 156, target of Rs 168.

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1300, target of Rs 1365.

Buy NIIT Tech with a stop loss of Rs 1320, target of Rs 1365.

Buy DCB Bank with a stop loss of Rs 235, target of Rs 250.

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Dabur India with stop loss at Rs 389 and target of Rs 400.

Buy Strides Pharma Science with stop loss at Rs 403 and target of Rs 425.

Buy Maruti Suzuki with stop loss at Rs 6420 and target of Rs 6700.

Sell Indraprastha Gas with stop loss at Rs 316 and target of Rs 303.

Sell Bharti Infratel with stop loss at Rs 274 and target of Rs 261.

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Buy CESC with a stop loss of Rs 774 and target of Rs 825.

Buy ICICI Bank with a stop loss of Rs 425 and target of Rs 450.

Buy Torrent Pharma with a stop loss of Rs 1525 and target of Rs 1585.

Sell Asian Paints with a stop loss of Rs 1376 and target of Rs 1340.