Here are the top buy and sell ideas by Market analyst Mitessh Thakkar

Market guru Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com gave his verdict on important stocks for Wednesday's trade in an interview to CNBC-TV18.

Mitessh Thakkar has been tracking the equity markets since 1999.



Aurobindo Pharma is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 440, target of Rs 416.



NBCC is a sell with a stop loss of Rs 33.80, target of Rs 30.



Kotak Mahindra Bank is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 1,649, target of Rs 1,690.



L&T Finance Holdings is a buy with a stop loss of Rs 108, target of Rs 122.



