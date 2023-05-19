Here are the Nifty 50 stocks with zilch returns in past 5 years

While markets are rallying, there are some stocks which clocked zilch returns for its investors in the past five years. At least five of these are a part of the Nifty 50 index.

After observing lows post the breakout of Covid, Indian equities witnessed new highs in recent times. The benchmark index Nifty 50 which traded at 10,600 levels five years ago, was closer to breaching 18,900 in December 2022.

But in this market rally, there are some stocks which made zilch returns for its investors in the past five years (point-to-point returns calculation). At least five of these are a part of the Nifty 50 index. Check if you are invested in either of these:

ONGC and BPCL

, both operating in the oil, gas and consumable fuels sector in India have not created any wealth for its investors in the longer horizon, with decline of 5 percent each in the past five years.

Coal India, engaged in the mining and production of coal, is another stock with nil returns in past five years. The stock is down 13 percent since May 2018 levels. The company is among the largest government owned coal-producers globally.

Hero Motocorp is another scrip part of the Nifty 50 index with zilch returns. The stock tanked 23 percent in past five years, compared with Nifty Auto gaining 27 percent. Infact, the stock today at 2,700 levels is same as what it used to trade nearly nine years ago- in September 2014.

IndusInd Bank part of Nifty 50 index since April 2013 is down 36 percent in past five years. However, in last one year, the stock has participated in the banking stocks rally. At a time when the Bank Nifty is making all-time highs, the $11.5 market-cap bank gained 41 percent in past one year, higher than Bank Nifty's 31 percent returns.

While the five stocks mentioned above made zilch returns in past five years, another set of five stocks gained more than 200 percent in the same period. These include Adani Enterprises, Apollo hospitals, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Tata Consumer Products. Alongside, more than half of the Nifty pack (28 stocks) clocked 0 to 100 percent returns, while remaining 12 stocks made superior returns between 100 to 200 percent in the same period.

The Nifty 50 is a diversified 50 stock index accounting for 13 sectors of the economy. It is used for a variety of purposes such as benchmarking fund portfolios, index based derivatives and index funds.

Earlier this week, Nifty was trading at its 5-months highs, but as the week comes to an end on May 18, market participants follow the "sell on rise" strategy. Nifty on May 18 at 2 pm is trading flat at 18,100, marking the fourth consecutive day of fall.