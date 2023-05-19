Here are the Nifty 50 stocks with zilch returns in past 5 years

While markets are rallying, there are some stocks which clocked zilch returns for its investors in the past five years. At least five of these are a part of the Nifty 50 index.

After observing lows post the breakout of Covid, Indian equities witnessed new highs in recent times. The benchmark index Nifty 50 which traded at 10,600 levels five years ago, was closer to breaching 18,900 in December 2022.

Live Tv

Loading...

But in this market rally, there are some stocks which made zilch returns for its investors in the past five years (point-to-point returns calculation). At least five of these are a part of the Nifty 50 index. Check if you are invested in either of these:

ONGC and BPCL

, both operating in the oil, gas and consumable fuels sector in India have not created any wealth for its investors in the longer horizon, with decline of 5 percent each in the past five years.