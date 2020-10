The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty recovered from the day's low to end higher Wednesday led by gains in banking and realty stocks. Last-hour gains helped Sensex and Nifty record a 10-day gaining streak for the first time since January 2015.

The Sensex ended 169.23 points or 0.42 percent higher at 40,794.74 while the Nifty gained 36.55 points or 0.31 percent to close at 11,971.05. Sensex and Nifty gained 515 points and 149 points respectively from lows. The Nifty Bank saw a recovery of 725 points from lows to close 1.6 percent higher.

Broader indices ended mixed with Nifty Smallcap100 gaining 0.26 percent while Nifty Midcap100 ending 0.16 percent lower.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Wipro: The shares closed 7 percent lower to Rs 349.40 per share on the NSE after the company reported its earnings for the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Brokerages believe that though the growth has recovered, bridging the gap with other players could take time as the company continues to have the weakest growth profile among its peers. Most brokerages are bearish on the stock.

Karnataka Bank: The share price closed 3.93 percent higher to Rs 43.95 apiece on the NSE after the private lender reported a nearly 13 percent rise in net profit at Rs 119.44 crore for the September quarter as bad loans moderated.

Infosys: The share price slipped nearly 2 percent to Rs 1,138 per share ahead of Q2 earnings.

Info Edge: The stock ended 5.24 percent higher to Rs 3,767.05 apiece on the NSE after the company said that its business is back to pre-COVID levels.