Indian indices recovered from the previous session to end higher on Friday mainly led by gains in the financials, metal and pharma sectors. The Sensex ended 254 points higher at 39,983 while the Nifty rose 82 points to settle at 11,762.

However, both Sensex and Nifty ended over a percent lower for the week. Broader markets were also higher for the day with the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap indices up 1.1 percent and 1.5 percent, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal was the best performing sector, surging 4.1 percent for the day led by JSW Steel, JSPL and Tata Steel, up 5-7 percent.

Meanwhile, the Nifty Bank jumped 1.9 percent today after falling 3.4 percent in the previous session. The Nifty Fin Services and the Nifty Pharma also added around 1.4 percent each. However, the Nifty IT and the Nifty Media ended the day in the red, down 0.1-0.3 percent each.

Here are key stocks that moved the most:

MindTree: The stock closed nearly 7 percent lower to Rs 1,327 per share on the NSE after the IT company reported its September quarter earnings. The revenue of the company came in-line as compared to larger IT peers. It stood at Rs 1,926 crore for the September quarter, up 0.9 percent QoQ.

HCL Technologies: The share price closed over 3 percent lower to Rs 830.05 on the NSE. The IT major reported a 7.4 percent rise in net profit at Rs 3,142 crore for the September quarter as against Rs 2,925 crore in the previous quarter. The net profit beat CNBC-TV18 analysts' poll estimates of Rs 3,046 crore.

BPCL: The share price settled over 4 percent higher to Rs 340.85 apiece after government sources told CNBC-TV18 that hopefully, the expression of interest (EoI) timeline for the firm's stake sale will not need a further extension. The competition will be key in BPCL stake sale and will help the government get a better price, they added.

UPL: The stock closed over 7 percent lower to Rs 467.40 on the NSE after KPMG, the auditor of the company's material arm UPL Corporation resigned citing no reason.