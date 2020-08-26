Here are the key stocks that moved the most on Wednesday (August 26)

Indian indices ended higher on Wednesday, tracking the gains in bank and auto stocks. Union finance minister said the GST Council may consider a rate revision for the two-wheeler segment, which triggered auto stocks to gain in today's trade.

At close, the Sensex ended 230 points higher to 39,073 while the Nifty50 index ended at 11,550, up 77 points. Broader market outperformed the benchmarks yet again, with Nifty Midcap100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes closing 0.55 percent and 1.05 percent respectively.

Barring FMCG and pharma, all sectors ended in green. Nifty Media remained the best-performing index of the day, closing 2.48 percent higher followed by Nifty Private Bank (+1.87 percent) and Nifty Auto (+1.56 percent).

Here are the stocks that moved the most today:

Two-Wheeler Stocks

Hero MotoCorp, Bajaj Auto and TVS Motors saw a strong upmove on Wednesday after Sitharaman said the GST Council may consider a rate revision for the segment.

The FM said, "This was indeed a good suggestion as this category is (of) neither a luxury nor a sin good and hence merits a rate revision." She added that this will be, consequently, taken up with the GST Council.

The share price of Hero MotoCorp surged the most on the FM's statement, hitting its 52-week high, as it gained as much as 5.21 percent to Rs 3,124.85 per share on the NSE. While TVS Motors and Bajaj Auto rose as much as 7 percent and 4 percent to Rs 477 and Rs 3,138, respectively.

JMC Projects

The share price of JMC Projects (India) rallied over 16 percent in the early trade on Wednesday after the company secured two new orders worth Rs 554 crore.

The company has received a building project in South India totaling Rs 315 crore and a factory project in Maharashtra of Rs 239 crore. "These new orders will strengthen our portfolio and will help us further expand our client base in the Buildings & Factory (B&F) market," said SK Tripathi, chief executive officer and deputy managing director, JMC Projects.

The stock ended 12.64 percent higher to Rs 60.15 per share on the NSE.

Indiabulls Housing Finance

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance jumped 8 percent on Wednesday after the company informed exchanges that it has made timely payment of interest for non-convertible debentures (NCDs) issued by the company.

The stock rose as much as 8 percent to the day's high of Rs 222.95 per share in trade today but closed 5.72 percent higher to Rs 218.10.

VA Tech Wabag

Shares of VA Tech Wabag lost over 7 percent on Tuesday after the board approved preferential issues of 75 lakh shares aggregating Rs 120 crore. The sentiment was negative as shares for the issue were bought at Rs 160 per share at a discount of 42 percent from the current market price. The stock fell a much as 7.5 percent to day's low of Rs 210.10.

The company said its board of directors has considered the Letters of Consent received from the following marquee, high net worth investors and approved the infusion of equity capital.

Affle India

Affle India's share price hit 5 percent upper circuit on August 26 after the company won a contract for Singapore-citizens-engagement project. The total value of the contract is over $1 million, said the company's exchange filing.