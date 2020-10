Indian shares extended gains on Tuesday to end at a seven-month high level. Gains in the domestic indices were mainly led by financials and auto stocks. Heavyweights Tata Motors, TCS, and HDFC contributed the most to the benchmarks.

The Sensex ended 601 points higher to 39,574 while the Nifty50 index settled at 11,662, up 159 points. Broader markets underperformed the benchmarks by surging only half a percent over. Except for the pharma, metal, and FMCG index, all indices ended in the green.

Tata Motors, HDFC, Adani Ports, M&M, and IndusInd Bank were the Nifty50 top gainers while Britannia, Coal India, Wipro, Hindalco, and Tata Steel remained the index top losers.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Sobha: Shares ended over 9 percent higher to Rs 262.55 per share on the NSE after the company reported strong sales for the second quarter of FY21 amid the pandemic-hit real estate market. During Q2FY21, Sobha achieved a total sales volume of 891,700 square feet valued at Rs 690 crore, with a total average realisation of Rs 7,737 per square feet.

HDFC: The share price settled over 7 percent to Rs 1,920 apiece as the company’s loan approvals during the quarter ended September 2020 improved. HDFC reported a 9 percent rise in individual loan approvals in the September quarter as compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

Tata Motors: The shares ended nearly 8 percent higher at Rs 144.25 after CLSA reiterated its 'BUY' rating on the stock and target price at Rs 220 (64 percent upside). The car maker's elite brand Jaguar Land Rover has turned free cash flow positive in Q2FY21 on the back of 53 percent QoQ rise in retail volumes, said CLSA. China and UK markets are driving the recovery now.

Majesco: The stock ended 5 percent higher to Rs 860.45 after the company said it will consider a buyback proposal in the board meeting later this week. Majesco is the second information technology (IT) firm to announce a share buyback plan after Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).