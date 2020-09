Indian indices fell in the last leg of trade to end with minor cuts on Tuesday dragged by selling across most key indices, however, IT stocks and index heavyweight RIL capped gains. The Sensex ended 52 points lower at 38,365 while the Nifty fell 37 points to settle at 11,317.

Broader markets, however, underperformed the benchmarks with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down 1.6 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

All key sectors, except Nifty IT, were also in the red for the day. Nifty Metal index fell the most, down over 3 percent while Nifty Pharma lost 1.6 percent. The banking and auto indices were also down 1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively.

Here are the stocks that moved the most today:

Bharat Dynamics: The shares ended 14 percent lower to Rs 331.05 per share on the NSE after the company said the government will sell 15 percent sale in the company through an offer for sale route (OFS). The company, in a BSE filing, said the government will sell up to 1.83 crore equity shares or 10 percent of the company for the face value of Rs 10 each.

Wipro: The stock ended 1.09 percent higher to Rs 281.80 per share on the NSE after the company announced that it has entered into a multi-year global agreement for automotive engineering services with Marelli.

As a part of this agreement, Wipro will leverage their strong automotive engineering expertise and the EngineeringNXT framework to establish a software engineering factory for the Japan and Italy-based firm, the company said in a press release.

Info Edge: Shares of Info Edge (India) ended 0.49 percent to Rs 3,309.15 on the NSE. The company posted a net profit in the June quarter along with better operating performance. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 93.66 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to a loss of Rs 190.91 crore. Consolidated net revenue in Q1FY21 fell 10.85 percent to Rs 285 crore from Rs 319.7 crore, YoY.

IRCTC: The stock ended 4 percent lower to Rs 1,358.10 apiece on the NSE after government's plan to sell 15-20 percent stake via offer for sale (OFS). The department of disinvestment has invited bids for the appointment of merchant bankers and selling brokers, as per a news report.

Happiest Minds IPO: The Rs 702-crore initial public offer (IPO) of IT services provider continues to see strong subscription on Tuesday, the second day of the bidding.