Indian indices ended marginally higher after a volatile session on Monday led by IT, FMCG stocks and heavyweights HDFC and RIL. Investors shrugged off caution as the country became the second-most hit with coronavirus and selloff in Wall Street.

The Sensex ended 60 points higher at 38,417 while the Nifty rose 41 points to 11,375. Broader markets were mixed with Nifty Midcap down 0.7 percent and Nifty Smallcap up 0.2 percent.

Bharti Infratel, HDFC Life, Dr Reddy's, TCS and HUL were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while M&M, Bajaj Finance, UPL, GAIL, and NTPC led the losses.

Here are the stocks that moved the most today:

Vodafone Idea: The shares ended 2.90 percent higher to Rs 12.40 per share on the NSE after it launched a unified brand "Vi", marking the completion of the merger between two telecom companies.

The company believes a single-brand approach will reduce the cost of maintaining two brands and also improve operational efficiency.

Jubilant Lifesciences: The stock closed 6.07 percent lower to Rs 229.35 reported a 52.42 percent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 88.01 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Repco Home Finance: The financier's shares ended 5 percent higher to Rs 181.85 per share on the NSE after it reported consolidated net profit at Rs 69.5 crore, up 3.1 percent YoY to Rs 67.4 crore in the last year.