The Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended on a flat note on Wednesday after gains from FMCG, pharma, and IT stocks were capped by metal and PSU bank indices.

At close, the Sensex ended 95 points higher to 38,067 while the Nifty50 index ended at 11,247, up 4 points. Broader indices underperformed the benchmarks as Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 trading marginally lower.

Among sectoral indices, Nifty FMCG registered the most gains followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT. Meanwhile, Nifty Metal fell 2 percent followed by the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Grasim, Tech Mahindra, Titan, Nestle India, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories were the Nifty50 top gainers while BPCL, Bharti Airtel, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and IndusInd Bank were the top losers.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Reliance Industries Ltd: RIL's shares ended 0.68 percent lower to Rs 2,231 per share on the NSE, after rising a percent higher during the day. India's largest conglomerate announced that US-based private equity firm General Atlantic Partners will invest Rs 3,675 crore in its retail subsidiary Reliance Retail Ventures.

BPCL: The stock shed 9 percent to settle at Rs 351.75 after the government extended the deadline for selling a stake in the company the fourth time. The previous deadline was on September 30.

VA Tech Wabag: The share price ended over 2 percent higher to Rs 195 after the company allotted 5 million shares worth Rs 80 crore to Rekha Jhunjhunwala, wife of ace investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala via preferential basis.

GMM Pfaudler: The share price hit 5 percent upper circuit to Rs 3,983.80 after Plutus Wealth Management bought 1,65,000 shares of the glass-lined equipment maker.