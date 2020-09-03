Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 3

The Indian market ends flat on Thursday after banks slip in-trade, dragged by index heavyweights like ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and HDFC while IT stocks capped losses. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea surged the most today, making headlines over plans of raising capital.

At close, the Sensex ended 95 points lower to 38,990 while the Nifty50 ended at 11,527, down 8 points. Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks, by ending nearly a percent. Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indexes ended 0.90 percent and 0.73 percent higher respectively.

Market breadth remained in favour of advances, with the advance-decline ratio at 4:3

Here are the stocks that moved the most today:

Aviation stocks: Shares of InterGlobe Aviation and SpiceJet surged over 4 percent during the day on Thursday after the government allowed airlines to operate with 60 percent capacity in the domestic segment. Both SpiceJet and IndiGo's shares rose as much as 4.5 percent on the BSE.

Gradually, the government allowed airlines to operate with 45 percent capacity and now it has been extended to 60 percent with immediate effect.

Vodafone Idea: Shares of Vodafone Idea rallied up to 30 percent on Thursday on media reports that Amazon, Verizon may invest over $4 billion in the telecom company.

Vodafone Idea's stake-sale talks had been paused pending the outcome of a court hearing in India, which created uncertainty and could have threatened Vodafone Idea's survival, Mint reported, citing two unnamed people aware of the negotiations.

Amazon and Verizon are set to resume discussions following a Supreme Court ruling on Tuesday which gave mobile carriers 10 years to settle AGR dues.

Rossari Biotech: The share price of Rossari Biotech ended 5 percent lower on Thursday despite Plutus Wealth Management acquiring shares of the company in a bulk deal, a day prior. Rossari Biotech rose as much as 5.29 percent to Rs 859 per share on the NSE. However, at closing, the stock ended 5 percent lower to Rs 775.

On Wednesday, Plutus Wealth acquired 3,00,000 shares of the company at Rs 773.82 per share.

Sterlite Technologies: Shares of fiber optic cable manufacturer ended 2 percent lower following the resignation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Anupam Jindal.

The company said it was in the process of appointing a new CFO and the same would be intimated to the exchanges in due course.

UPL: The share price gained over 4 percent on the NSE after global research firm CLSA maintained a buy call on the stock. The global research firm has maintained a buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 620 per share.