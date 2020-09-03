Market Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 3 Updated : September 03, 2020 07:15 PM IST The Indian market ends flat on Thursday after banks slip in-trade, dragged by index heavyweights like ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC while IT stocks capped losses. Vodafone Idea surged the most today, making headlines over plans of raising capital. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply