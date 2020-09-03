  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 3

Updated : September 03, 2020 07:15 PM IST

The Indian market ends flat on Thursday after banks slip in-trade, dragged by index heavyweights like ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and HDFC while IT stocks capped losses.
Vodafone Idea surged the most today, making headlines over plans of raising capital.
Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 3

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

SenseHawk raises $5.1 million from Alpha Wave Incubation, SAIF Partners

SenseHawk raises $5.1 million from Alpha Wave Incubation, SAIF Partners

Franklin Templeton MF's closed schemes receive Rs 1,498 cr in two weeks

Franklin Templeton MF's closed schemes receive Rs 1,498 cr in two weeks

Govt expects discoms' dues to decline to Rs 1.4 lakh crore post liquidity infusion plans

Govt expects discoms' dues to decline to Rs 1.4 lakh crore post liquidity infusion plans

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement