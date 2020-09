Indian shares ended nearly 2.5 percent higher on Friday led by massive buying in all key sectors amid positive momentum in the Asian peers.

The Sensex ended 835 points higher at 37,388 while the Nifty rose 245 points to settle at 11,050. However, for the week the benchmarks ended around 3.75 percent lower.

On the Nifty50 index, Bajaj Finserv, Cipla, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers up between 4-6.6 percent while only 3 stocks - BPCL, UPL and SBI Life ended in the red. Meanwhile, on the Sensex, all constituents were in the green for the day.

Broader markets also rose for the day with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up over 2.5 percent each.

All sectors were also positive for the day led by Auto and IT, up over 3 percent whereas bank, metal and pharma indices rose over 2.5 percent each.

Here are the list of stocks that moved the most:

Vodafone Idea: The shares ended over 12 percent higher to Rs 10.20 apiece on the NSE after it won arbitration against India over the government's retro tax demand of Rs 20,000 crore at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in Hague. The Hague Court in its ruling said that the conduct of the Indian tax department is in breach of "fair and equitable" treatment.

Route Mobile: The share price settled nearly 4 percent to Rs 937.90 per share after the foreign portfolio investor (FPI) Goldman Sachs upped stake to 5.23 percent on Tuesday.

In the last five sessions, the stock has already delivered 182 percent returns to its shareholders, against the issue price.

Cipla: The scrip closed over 5 percent higher to Rs 771 after sources from CNBC Awaaz said that it is all set to announce an acquisition shortly in the US market. The acquisition is also said to boost Cipla's business in the US especially a segment which caters to the US government orders in COVID times.

BPCL: The stock closed nearly a percent lower to Rs 374 per share after a report indicated that government's stake sale of the company may get delayed. The efforts to privatise refiner BPCL could spill over into the next fiscal year, according to a government document and sources, said Reuters.

Tata Consumer Products: The stock settled over 4 percent higher to Rs 509.80 after reports indicated that the company was planning a non-binding bid for the vending machine business of Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.