Market Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 23 Updated : September 23, 2020 07:27 PM IST The Sensex ended 65.66 points or 0.17 percent lower at 37,668.42 while the Nifty lost 21.80 points or 0.20 percent to settle at 11,131.85. Broader indices ended mixed with Nifty Smallcap100 closing flat while Nifty Midcap100 falling 0.33 percent. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.