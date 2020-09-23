Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 23

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Wednesday's volatile session lower, their fifth consecutive day of losses, dragged by selling in banks, pharma and media stocks amid mixed global cues.

The Sensex ended 65.66 points or 0.17 percent lower at 37,668.42 while the Nifty lost 21.80 points or 0.20 percent to settle at 11,131.85. Broader indices ended mixed with Nifty Smallcap100 closing flat while Nifty Midcap100 falling 0.33 percent.

Among sectors, Nifty Media fell the most over 2 percent followed by Nifty Pharma and Nifty PSU Bank declining over 1 percent each. Nifty Private Bank, Nifty Realty and Nifty Financial Services ended in the green.

Nifty Bank gained more than 350 points to close in the green.

Here are the list of stocks that moved the most:

Reliance Industries: Shares of Reliance Industries surged as much as 3 percent on Wednesday after KKR said that it will invest Rs 5,550 crore for 1.28 percent stake in Reliance Retail.

The stock rose as much as 2.94 percent to Rs 2,276.20 per share on the NSE. At 3:30 pm, the shares ended 0.76 percent higher to Rs 2,228..

GMM Pfaudler: Shares of GMM Pfaudler hit a 10-percent lower circuit for the second straight session on Wednesday after promoters said they will sell nearly 26 lakh shares worth Rs 1,433 crore. The offer price for the share sale has been set at Rs 3,500, which is at a nearly 30 percent discount to Monday's market price.

Route Mobile: The share price rallied 20 percent on Wednesday over a high trade volume on the bourses with about 62 lakh shares exchanging hands. The stock gained as much as 20 percent to Rs 833.10 per share on the NSE.

The company was listed on BSE and NSE on Monday, with a strong listing of 102 percent over its issue price of Rs 350.

Vodafone Idea, Bharti twins: Shares of Bharti twins ended 8 percent lower while Vodafone Idea slipped 11 percent after Reliance Jio launched a range of postpaid plans.

With tariffs ranging between Rs 399 and Rs 1,499, the latest range of Jio postpaid plans will be available from September 24.

Chemcon IPO: The public offer of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals has been subscribed 148.3 times on September 23, the final day of bidding.