Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by banking stocks and index heavyweights Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), as China tensions remained in focus. The sentiment was also negative after global markets gave up gains despite the US Federal Reserve saying it would keep interest rates near zero.

The Sensex ended 323 points lower at 38,980 while the Nifty lost 88 points to settle at 11,516. Broader markets were also in the red with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap down 0.25 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal index lost 1.4 percent on the Indo-China border tensions while the banking and Fin Services indices fell over 1 percent each. However, Nifty IT and Nifty Pharma ended the day in the green.

Dr Reddy's, Zee, HCL Tech, Infosys and Maruti were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while Hindalco, Tata Motors, Shree Cements, Bajaj Finserv and Bharti Infratel led the losses.

Here are the list of stocks that moved the most:

Happiest Minds Technologies: IT services firm Happiest Minds Technologies debuted on the stock exchanges with a strong listing of 111 percent at Rs 351 on the BSE, over its issue price of Rs 166. At 3:30 pm, the shares ended 6 percent higher to Rs 371 apiece, which is about 124 percent higher than the issue price.

HCL Technologies: The shares ended 2.25 percent higher to Rs 807 per share on the NSE after the company announced the expansion of its partnership with Google Cloud. "This latest announcement from HCL and Google Cloud expands a deep and growing partnership between the two companies to help organizations digitally transform," HCL said.

JMC Projects: The share price ended 7.45 percent higher to Rs 57 on Thursday on reports of infra firm securing new orders worth Rs 1,342 crore across various segments. In a release issued to exchanges, the company said that it received infrastructure projects in East Asia of approx. Rs 725 crore, water supply projects in Odisha totaling Rs 471 crore and a building project in North India of Rs 146 crore.

IRCON International: The share price settled 4.26 percent higher to Rs 86.85 apiece after the company bagged an order worth Rs 1,900 crore from Indian Railways. The tenure for the execution of the projects varies from 15 to 20 months from the date of signing of agreement with the zonal railways.

Sadbhav Engineering: The stock ended 0.60 percent lower to Rs 57.90 per share on the NSE. During the day, the shares traded as much as 5 percent lower but recovered later. The company said promoter entity Shashin V Patel created a pledge of 1.85 percent of total paid-up equity of the company.