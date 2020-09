The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Tuesday led by buying in pharma and banking stocks amid positive sentiment across global markets.

The Sensex ended 287.72 points or 0.74 percent higher at 39,044.35 while the Nifty gained 81.75 points or 0.71 percent to close at 11,521.80.

Gains in index heavyweights such as IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, HDFC, among others lifted Nifty above 11,500 level. All Nifty Bank constituents except Punjab National Bank ended in the green.

Here are the list of stocks that moved the most:

Max India: Shares ended over 8 percent higher to Rs 67.30 apiece on the NSE after the company announced that it will explore a capital reduction program to reward its shareholders. The company plans to offer its public shareholders the option of taking Rs 85 per share for up to 20 percent of their shareholding in lieu of cancelling these shares. Post capital reduction, Max India's outstanding shares will decrease by up to 20 percent, to 4.3 crore from 5.38 crore.

JB Chemicals: The share price ended 7.56 percent higher to Rs 891.05 per share on the NSE after the company reported strong earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021.

The company’s consolidated net profit in Q1FY21 rose 92.4 percent to Rs 119.5 crore from Rs 62.11 crore YoY. Its net profit margin increased 8.96 percent YoY to 22.88 percent.

Future Retail: Shares ended 2.82 percent higher to Rs 103.95 after the company incurred a net loss of Rs 561.95 crore against a profit of Rs 159.24 crore in the corresponding June quarter a year ago. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,358.11 crore against Rs 5,197.11 crore year-on-year (YoY).

PVR: The share price ended 3.48 percent lower to Rs 1,264 after the company said its consolidated revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020, were Rs 55 crore as compared to Rs 887 crore during the corresponding period of last year. Consolidated loss after tax for the quarter was Rs 226 crore as compared to a profit of Rs 18 crore during the corresponding period of last year.

Gayatri Projects: The shares ended with upper circuit of 5 percent to Rs 17.90 on the NSE after the company declared the lowest bidder for a project in Uttar Pradesh worth Rs 196 crore.

ADF Foods: Well-known investor Ashish Ramchandra Kacholia has acquired 0.7 percent equity stake in ADF Foods via open market transactions on September 14. The stock ended with 5 percent upper circuit of Rs 399.70 per share.