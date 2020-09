Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty ended Monday's volatile session lower dragged by financials and heavyweights such as Reliance Industries and Bharti Airtel, however, gains in IT stocks capped losses. The Sensex ended 98 points lower at 38,756 while the Nifty fell 24 points to settle at 11,440.

Broader markets continued to rally after market regulator Sebi announced new rules for the multi-cap funds. The Nifty Midcap index ended 2.5 percent higher while the Nifty Smallcap index rose 5.5 percent for the day. Smallcap index posted its biggest one-day gain in over 6 years while the Midcap Index in over 3 months.

Four out of 5 top gainers on the Nifty50 index were from the IT space. HCL Tech, TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and UPL were the top gainers while Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finance, BPCL, PowerGrid and SBI led the losses.

Here are the list of stocks that moved the most:

HCL Technologies: Shares of HCL Technologies ended over 10 percent higher at Rs 794.90 apiece after hitting a fresh 52-week high intraday led by a strong September quarter update from the company. The IT firm said that it sees Q2 constant currency revenue up over 3.5 percent on a QoQ basis and margin in the range of 20.5-21 percent. It is enabled by broad-based momentum across all service lines, verticals and geographies, the firm added.

Tata Motors: Shares of Tata Motors ended over 2 percent higher at Rs 148.40 apiece on the BSE after the company reported improvement in Jaguar Land Rover sales for July and August.

Jaguar Land Rover retail sales totaled 36,421 in July and 28,887 vehicles in the seasonally lower month of August. Although down year-on-year 4.0 percent and 15.5 percent respectively, both months represent further recovery from Q1 FY21 when sales were down 42.4 percent with June down 24.9 percent, the company said in a regulatory filing.

AstraZeneca Pharma: The stock price ended 6.84 percent higher at Rs 4,300.65 per share on the BSE after its parent company said that it has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The late-stage trials of the experimental vaccine, developed with researchers from the University of Oxford, were suspended after an illness in a study subject in Britain, casting doubts on an early rollout.

Adani Green Energy: The shares ended at an upper circuit of 5 percent at Rs 638.75 on the BSE after the company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 138 crore for the June quarter of FY21, against Rs 5.52 crore in the year-ago period.

The market-capitalization (m-cap) of Adani Green Energy is now close to Rs 1 lakh crore on BSE.