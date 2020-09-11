Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 11

Indian benchmark indices ended flat on Friday as gains from IT and auto stocks were capped by banking and financial services sector. However, the indices closed 1 percent higher this week, with Reliance Industries adding most gains (+180 points). The stock surged over 12 percent this week.

At close, the Sensex ended 14.23 points to 38,854 while the Nifty50 ended at 11,464, up 15 points.

Among Nifty50 top gainers, Wipro took the top position, ending nearly 3 percent higher, followed by SBI, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Hero MotoCorp. Meanwhile, Zee Entertainment, IndusInd Bank, Power Grid, BPCL and Bharti Airtel were the Nifty50 top losers.

Here are the list of stocks that moved the most:

Hindustan Copper: The share price of state-run Hindustan Copper rallied over 8 percent in the early trade on Friday after the company reported a sharp jump in net profit for the quarter ended June 2020.

The stock gained as much as 8.34 percent to an intraday high of Rs 38.30 apiece on the BSE. At 9:55 am, the shares were trading 5.80 percent higher at Rs 37.40.

Vodafone Idea: The shares ended 2.63 percent lower to Rs 11.10 per share on the NSE as reports said the company is seeking to raise up to Rs 40,000 crore by the year-end via the sale of assets, raising debt, equity capital and the capital coming in from the Infratel-Indus merger.

The company already announced its intent to raise Rs 25,000 crore via equity and debt.

Hero MotoCorp: The stock ended 1.43 percent higher to Rs 2,990.90 per share on the NSE after CLSA maintained "buy" rating on the stock with a target of Rs 3,315 per share, implying a 12.4 percent upside from current levels.

The company is preparing to increase inventory ahead of the festive season. The second round of price hikes should protect original equipment manufacturers per-unit gross margin, said the research firm.

Amber Enterprises: The shares slipped 6.74 percent to Rs 1,778 apiece on the NSE after the company's board approved the closure of qualified institutions placement (QIP).

In a BSE filing on September 10, Amber said the QIP Committee approved the issue and allotment of 22,47,191 equity shares to eligible qualified institutional buyers at an issue price of Rs 1,780 per equity share, including a premium of Rs 1,770 per equity share), aggregating to approximately Rs 400 crore.

CONCOR: The stock ended 4.37 percent higher to Rs 383.60 per share on the NSE after Jefferies set a target price of Rs 525 for CONCOR. The company's FY21 profit may have been impacted due to the land lease issue with Railways but Jefferies sees a 26 percent compound annualized growth rate over FY21-25.