Market Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 11 Updated : September 11, 2020 08:28 PM IST At close, the Sensex ended 14.23 points to 38,854 while the Nifty50 ended at 11,464, up 15 points. Among Nifty50 top gainers, Wipro took the top position, ending nearly 3 percent higher, followed by SBI, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Hero MotoCorp.