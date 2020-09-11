  • SENSEX
Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 11

Updated : September 11, 2020 08:28 PM IST

At close, the Sensex ended 14.23 points to 38,854 while the Nifty50 ended at 11,464, up 15 points. 
Among Nifty50 top gainers, Wipro took the top position, ending nearly 3 percent higher, followed by SBI, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Hero MotoCorp.
