  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 1, Tuesday

Updated : September 01, 2020 06:46 PM IST

The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended higher Tuesday led by gains in metals, pharma and FMCG stocks amid positive global cues.
The Sensex ended 272.51 points or 0.71 percent higher at 38,900.80 while the Nifty gained 82.75 points or 0.73 percent to settle at 11,470.25.
Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 1, Tuesday

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 1, Tuesday

Here are the key stocks that moved the most on September 1, Tuesday

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% higher led by financials, metals; Bharti Airtel top gainer

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty end nearly 1% higher led by financials, metals; Bharti Airtel top gainer

HAL expects to double its order book to Rs 1 lakh crore by FY21 end

HAL expects to double its order book to Rs 1 lakh crore by FY21 end

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement