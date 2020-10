Indian indices ended with gains on Monday led by the rally in IT stocks. The Sensex ended 277 points higher to 38,973.70 while the Nifty50 index ended at 11,503.35, up 86 points.

Broader markets ended on a mixed note with Nifty Midcap 100 closing in the red and Nifty Smallcap 100 index ending nearly a percent higher. Barring PSU bank index, all sectoral indices ended in green with IT index settling over 3 percent higher.

TCS remained the top gainer of the day, closing over 7 percent higher followed by Wipro,Tata Steel, Sun Pharma and JSW Steel while Bajaj twins were the index top losers alongside stocks like Shree Cement, Bharti Airtel and GAIL.

Here are all the key stocks that moved the most today:

TCS: Tata Consultancy Services' share price ended over 7 percent to Rs 2,713.95 per share on the NSE after the company said that the board will meet later this week to consider a share buyback proposal. No other details of the buyback plan were disclosed.

Angel Broking: The shares of the company got listed today with a 10 percent discount over its issue price of Rs 306. It ended 0.27 percent lower to Rs 274.25 apiece. It's the first IPO after July that saw a weak debut on the bourses.

Hatsun Agro: The shares ended over 7 percent higher to Rs 837.90 as the company is considering to raise funds. It has also called for a board meeting on October 19 to consider the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 2020.

Reliance Industries: The stock ended 0.46 percent lower at Rs 2,215 after the company sold a further stake in its retail division (Reliance Retail Ventures). TPG, GIC and Mubadala Group has decided to invest in Reliance Retail of upto Rs 2,000 crore each.