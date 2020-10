The Indian equity market settled over a percent lower on Monday dragged by heavy selling across the board amid weak global cues. Excessive selling in metal stocks and Reliance Industries remained another reason behind today's market slip.

At closing, the Sensex ended 540 points or 1.33 percent lower to 40,145.50 while the Nifty50 index closed at 11,767.75, down 162.60 points or 1.36 percent.

Index heavyweights including Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank ended 3.7 percent and 1.5 percent lower respectively. RIL, however, remained the top contributor to the index slip. It saw the biggest single-day decline in three months.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most in today's trade:

Reliance Industries: The shares ended 3.7 percent lower to Rs 2,034.90 per share on the NSE after a Singapore arbitration panel put on hold Future Group's $3.38 billion asset sale to Reliance Industries, an interim win for Amazon. The stock saw the biggest single-day drop in last three months.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: The shares closed 2 percent higher at Rs 1,410.9 apiece after the private lender reported profit at Rs 2,184.5 crore in Q2FY21, registering a 26.7 percent YoY aided by lower provisions. Net Interest Income (NII) in Q2FY21 increased 17 percent to Rs 3,913 crore from Rs 3,350 crore, YoY.

YES Bank: The stock settled 1.13 percent lower to Rs 13.15 on the NSE despite the bank turned profitable in the September quarter. Yes Bank reported a net profit of Rs 129.4 crore in the second quarter of fiscal 2021 as against a net loss of Rs 600 crore in the same period last fiscal.

Nestle India: The share price ended 2.5 percent higher to Rs 16,275 apiece after the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended September 2020. The company registered a 1.4 percent fall in September quarter net profit at Rs 587 crore against Rs 595.3 crore in the year-ago period. However, the net profit rose by 20.7 percent sequentially.

IndusInd Bank: The stock closed over a percent higher to Rs 616.90 after reports said that Kotak Mahindra Bank is in talks to acquire the private lender.