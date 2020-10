The Indian equity market ended higher Friday led by gains in auto, IT and metal stocks amid positive global cues.

The Sensex ended 127.01 points or 0.31 percent higher at 40,685.50 while the Nifty gained 33.90 points or 0.28 percent to close at 11,930.35. Broader indices supported the upside momentum with Nifty Smallcap and Nifty Midcap indices gaining over 0.6 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Among sectors, Nifty Auto rallied the most over 2 percent followed by Nifty IT, Nifty Media, Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty Metals while Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty ended in the red.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: The stock settled 7.49 percent higher to Rs 165 on the NSE after Walmart-owned Flipkart said that it would invest Rs 1,500 crore in the company for a 7.8 percent stake.

SBI Cards & Payments: The shares ended 5.5 percent lower to Rs 805 after the company reported poor quarterly numbers with deterioration in the asset quality. The firm posted a 46 percent dip in its net profit at Rs 206 crore in Q2.

Music Broadcast: The share price ended 20 percent higher to Rs 21.35 per share on the NSE after it announced the bonus issue of non-convertible, non-cumulative, redeemable preference shares for every 10 shares held by the non-promoter shareholders.

Cochin Shipyard: The shares settled nearly a percent higher to Rs 362.50 after ace investor Radhakishan Damani bought half a percent (0.5 percent) equity stake in the company worth around Rs 27 crore via an open-market transaction.