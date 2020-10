The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended lower Thursday dragged by selling in pharma, IT and banking stocks.

The Sensex ended 148.82 points or 0.37 percent lower at 40,558.49 while the Nifty settled at 11,896.45, down 41.20 points or 0.35 percent.

Broader indices outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 gained 1.and Nifty Midcap100 indices gained 1.1 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Dr Reddy's Laboratories: The share price ended 0.35 percent lower to Rs 5,029.15 per share on the NSE after cyber data breach forces the pharma company to shut plants.

Chennai Petroleum: The shares settled 20 percent higher to Rs 81.30 on the NSE after it recovered from the losses made last year. The company reported a net profit of Rs 290.58 crore in the second quarter of the fiscal 2021 as compared to a loss of Rs 212.7 crore in the year-ago period.

National Peroxide: The stock gained as much as 6 percent intraday to Rs 2,100 levels after robust Q2FY21 earnings. It's net profit jumped 286 percent to Rs 22.33 crore sequentially.

Newgen Software: The stock ended over 3 percent to Rs 254 apiece after its net profit zoomed 7x to Rs 27.52 crore as against Rs 3.25 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net sales were up 11 percent YoY at Rs 145.17 crore.