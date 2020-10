Indian equity market ends slightly higher after paring most gains on Monday as the power failure in Mumbai disrupted the trading activity. The benchmark indices ended higher for the 8th straight day, the longest gaining streak in 30 months. IT stocks & ITC supported market while HDFC Bank and Bharti Airtel dragged.

At close, the Sensex ended 84.31 points higher to 40,593.80 while the Nifty50 index ended at 11,930.95, up 17 points. The Nifty50 index hit 12,000 intra-day after eight months, but closed off highs.

Broader indices underperformed as compared to the benchmarks, with Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indexes ending 0.38 percent and 0.58 percent respectively.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most today:

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders: The shares ended 19 percent higher to Rs 171.95 over its issue price of Rs 145 on the NSE. The issue got listed with 49 percent premium at Rs 216 against the issue price today.

UTI AMC: The share price listed at Rs 490.25 on BSE, a discount of 11 percent from its issue price of Rs 554 per share. It settled 13 percent lower at Rs 476.60 per share as against its issue price.

Vedanta: The shares ended 21 percent lower to Rs 97 on the NSE after the company's regulatory filing informed that the delisting offer has failed. The stock slipped as much as 24 percent to hit lower circuit at Rs 94 per share.

ITC: The stock settled 3 percent higher to Rs 172.45 per share on the NSE after brokerage house CLSA upgraded the stock to 'buy' from 'outperform'. The brokerage has a target price of Rs 220 per share for the stock.

Motherson Sumi: The share price ended nearly 6 percent lower to Rs 114 on the NSE despite CLSA maintaining 'outperform' call on the stock. The brokerage also raised its target price to Rs 130 from Rs 120 per share earlier.

Shilpa Medicare: The stock settled 8 percent lower to Rs 499.80 apiece on the NSE after it received a warning letter from US FDA for its Jadcherla facility in Telangana.