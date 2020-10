Indian shares ended over 1.5 percent higher on Thursday led by gains in banking and media stocks. Meanwhile, renewed US stimulus hopes kept the global markets lifted as well further aiding the sentiment.

The Sensex ended 629 points higher at 38,697 while the Nifty rose 169 points to settle at 11,417. For the week, both indices were up over 3 percent each.

Broader markets underperformed indices but were also up for the day. Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap rose 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

PVR, Inox Leisure: Investors are betting that things will soon start looking up for PVR and Inox Leisure after a six-month lull with the ministry of home affairs allowing multiplexes to restart operations from October 15, with 50 percent seating capacity. This led shares of PVR and Inox Leisure to rally as much as 18 percent intraday. The stocks have given up some of the initial gains to end 7-8 percent higher than Wednesday's levels.

Separate standard operating procedure (SOP) guidelines will be issued with respect to the reopening.

Chemcon Speciality Chemicals: This stock debuted on the stock exchanges with a strong listing of 115 percent at Rs 730.95 on the BSE, over its issue price of Rs 340. However, it ended 20 percent lower to Rs 584.8 apiece on the NSE from its opening price of Rs 731.

The specialty chemical maker's IPO was subscribed 149 times on its final day of bidding (September 23).

IndusInd Bank: The share price rose over 12 percent to Rs 593 apiece on the NSE after brokerages kept a positive view on the stock. Emkay Global has a hold call on the stock with a target price of Rs 550 while LKP Securities has a buy call on the stock with a target price of Rs 705. Both believe that the credit reserves will safeguard the bank.

HDFC: Shares of HDFC settled 2.74 percent higher to Rs 1,787.80 per share after JM Financial shares a bullish call on the stock. It said, "With the worst of the NBFC crisis now behind for the sector especially concerning the liability side, we see strong franchises like HDFC to be key beneficiaries going forward."

Bajaj Auto: The share price closed 4 percent higher to Rs 2,999 after the company announced total sales at 4.41 lakh units against 4.02 lakh units, a 24 percent rise YoY. Meanwhile, two-wheeler sales jumped 20 percent at 4.04 lakh units against 3.36 lakh units YoY.