The Indian market ended higher on Monday led by financial stocks amid positive sentiment from the global peers.

At close, the Sensex ended 364.36 points or 0.95 percent higher to 38,799.08 while the Nifty50 index closed at 11,466.45 points, higher by 94.85 points or 0.83 percent. Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 index closing 1.67 percent and 0.70 percent higher, respectively.

Nifty Bank was the best-performing index of the day, rising 2.39 percent while the Nifty Realty index was the worst-performing index, down 1 percent.

Here are the stocks that moved the most today:

Eicher Motors

The Royal Enfield manufacturer's shares jumped over 10 percent after the 1:10 stock split came into effect on Monday. The stock gained for the third trade session today, making it to the top gainers' list on Nifty in terms of gains in percentage.

The company, in its June board meet, had approved a stock split in the ratio of 1:10 -- sub-division of equity shares from the existing one equity share of the face value of Rs 10 each into 10 equity shares of the face value of Re 1 each.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment's shares rose nearly 6 percent on Monday after veteran investor and the company's Independent Director Manish Chokhani bought shares of the company. Chokani bought around 1 lakh shares for Rs 2 crore at a share price of Rs 200 per share.

Orient Bell

India's leading tiles manufacturer's share price rose nearly 13 percent on Monday after ace investor Porinju Veliyath-owned Equity Intelligence India acquired an additional 80,000 shares in the company on Friday. As per the NSE data, the equity was bought at Rs 91.87 per share.

Future Retail

The Kishore Biyani-led company's shares slipped by more than 6 percent on Monday as the deadline ended for the payment of the interest due for its $500 million senior secured notes with no clarity on whether or not the company will honor its dues. The company has to repay its coupon holders $14 million or almost Rs 105 crore in interest.

Jubilant Foodworks

The shares price of Domino's pizza maker rose as much as 3 percent to Rs 2,040 on the NSE after ICICI Securities upgraded the stock to 'Add' from 'Hold' and increased the target price to Rs 2,100 from previous Rs 1,800.