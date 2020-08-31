Here are the key stocks that moved the most on August 31

Indian markets reversed gains to end 2 percent lower on Monday after border tensions between India and China escalated near Ladakh. The Indian Army said that Chinese troops violated the earlier agreement and carried out provocative military movement to change status quo on August 29-30.

Post the announcement, the Sensex fell as much as 1,614 points from the day's high. It ended 839 points lower at 38,628 while the Nifty fell 260 points to settle at 11,387.

Broader markets also suffered badly with the Nifty Smallcap plunging 4.6 percent and Nifty Midcap declining 4 percent. India VIX, which measures fear and volatility in the market, jumped 27 percent o August 31.

Here are the stocks that moved the most today:

Reliance Industries: The shares ended 2.24 percent lower to Rs 2,068.85 per share on the NSE despite the retail-to-telecom conglomerate announced the acquisition of the Kishore Biyani-promoted Future Group's retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing businesses. The RIL stock price rose as much as 2.6 percent to day's high of Rs 2,172.

Future Group stocks: The share price of Future Retail climbed as much as 20 percent after Reliance Industries' subsidiary Reliance Retail announced it will acquire Future Group's retail, wholesale, logistics, and warehousing businesses on a slump sale basis for Rs 24,713 crore.

Among other Future Group stocks, Future Enterprises surged as much as 4.89 percent to Rs 22.50 per share on the NSE. Future Lifestyles, Future Consumer, Future Supply Chain Solutions, and Future Market Networks traded up to 5 percent higher

Adani Ports & GVK Power: Adani Ports' shares ended nearly 2 percent lower while GVK Power's closed nearly 5 percent higher after Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) announced it has signed an agreement to acquire the debt of GVK Airport Developers Limited (GVK ADL).

RBL Bank: The lender's shares ended 7 percent lower after it informed the exchanges that its MD & CEO sold nearly 19 lakh shares of the company for approximately Rs 38.52 per share.

Jubilant Foodworks: The stock closed 3.47 percent lower despite CLSA maintaining an outperform rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 2,095 per share. As per the report, the company's five-pillar growth strategy will aid share gains as the industry consolidates.