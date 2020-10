Indian indices ended higher mainly led by IT stocks and some financials after the banking index turned positive. Heavyweights HDFC Bank, Infosys, HCL Tech, TCS, and Asian Paints contributed the most to the benchmarks in today's trade.

The Sensex ended 113 points higher at 40,544 while the Nifty rose 24 points to settle at 11,897. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap rising 0.6 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

Among sectors, Nifty Realty surged over 4 percent and Nifty IT added 1.4 percent. Nifty Bank, Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma also ended the day in the green.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Oberoi Realty: The share price of Oberoi Realty surged in trade on Tuesday as brokerages maintained a positive stance on the stock. The stock closed 20 percent higher at Rs 467.70 per share on the NSE. CLSA maintained 'outperform' rating while Jefferies raised the upside scenario price target to Rs 574.

L&T: Shares ended 1.66 percent higher to Rs 917.90 apiece on the NSE after the company emerged as the lowest bidder for the design and construction of 237 km length of the viaduct for 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail corridor.

Britannia: The stock price settled nearly 6 percent to Rs 3,552.90 after the company announced its September quarter (Q2) results as the company missed volume growth expectations. The FMCG major reported a 22.96 percent increase in consolidated net profit on a yearly basis.

DHFL: Dewan Housing Finance Ltd's (DHFL) share price surged nearly 10 percent on Tuesday after promoter Kapil Wadhawan made an offer of Rs 43,000 crore to settle all claims against the company. The stock closed 9.75 percent, quoting at Rs 15.20 per share on the NSE.

ACC: The stock price touched its 52-week high level in today's trade. However, it ended at Rs 1,577.50, a percent higher. Cement maker ACC beat street estimates, posting a 20.26 percent rise in its net profit at Rs 363 crore for the September quarter (Q3). The company follows a January-December financial year.