The Indian equity market ended marginally higher after a volatile trade on Tuesday led by gains in metals, pharma, and FMCG stocks. The Sensex gained 42.07 points, or 0.09 percent to close at 49,201.39, while the Nifty ended 45.70 points, or 0.31 percent higher at 14,683.50.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks as the Nifty Smallcap100 and the Nifty Midcap100 indices ended 1.35 percent and 0.91 percent higher, respectively.

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal, the Nifty Pharma and the Nifty Realty gained over 1 percent each, while selling was seen in banking and media stocks

Here are stocks that moved the most today:

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone

Shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) ended over 12 percent higher after the company reported a sharp jump in its cargo volume for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. In its business update, APSEZ said it handled cargo volume of 73 MMT in Q4FY21, registering a growth of 27 percent on a year-on-year basis.

The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 852.40 apiece intraday on BSE.

Sobha Ltd

Shares of realty firm Sobha Ltd jumped over 16 percent after the company posted record sales bookings during the last fiscal year despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Bengaluru-based developer said it achieved a total sales volume of 40,13,381 square feet valued at Rs 3,137 crore in FY21. "Total sales value achieved during FY20-21 is the highest ever in the history of the company," the company said in a regulatory filing.

The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 515.90 apiece intraday on BSE.

Panacea Biotec

Panacea Biotec shares closed at 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 220.85 after the company announced an agreement to manufacture 100 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine for the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Delhi-based Panacea Biotec has signed an agreement with Russia's sovereign wealth fund to manufacture Sputnik V vaccine in India, the company said in an exchange filing.

Jindal Steel & Power

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (JSPL) gained over 1 percent after the company reported a substantial increase in production and sales during the quarter ended March 2021.

The steel producer reported a 34.41 percent rise in its output, and the sales grew 37.41 percent during Q4FY21. During the January-March period of 2020-21, the company produced 2.07 million tonnes (MT) of steel, compared to 1.54 MT in the year-ago quarter, JSPL said in a statement.

The stock price hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 397 intraday on BSE.

GM Breweries

GM Breweries ended more than a percent higher after the company reported a 154 percent YoY rise in net profit in the March quarter at Rs 45.3 crore. Its revenue from operations was up 16.7 percent at Rs 464.12 crore versus Rs 397.54 crore, YoY.