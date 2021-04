The Indian benchmark indices ended sharply lower on Monday as concerns over rising COVID-19 cases and new restrictions imposed in various states spooked investors. The Sensex slipped 870.51 points, or 1.74 percent, to 49,159.32, while the Nifty ended 229.55 points, or 1.54 percent lower at 14,637.80.

Broader markets, smallcap and midcap indices ended over 1 percent lower each.

Heavy selling was witnessed in banks, auto, FMCG, realty and financial sectors. Buying was witnessed in the Nifty IT and the Nifty Metal indices.

Here are stocks that moved the most today:

Bank, financial stocks

The share price of banks and financial services companies declined the most on Monday with the Nifty Bank falling 3.48 percent. The sharp surge in COVID-19 cases has dented investor sentiments and has increased fear of harsh restrictions which would impact economic activity.

The upcoming RBI monetary policy would be actively tracked by investors and analysts expect the RBI to maintain its dovish stance and leave key rates to be unchanged.

SAIL

Shares of Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL) ended 7 percent higher at Rs 89.65 apiece after the company clocked its best-ever quarterly sales during the quarter ended March 2021. The stock hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 90 per share intraday.

The company's sales were at 4.27 million tonne (MT) during Q4FY21, up 14 percent over the year-ago period. The domestic steel giant's crude steel production too increased by 6 percent during the quarter to 4.55 MT.

Adani Enterprises

Shares of Adani Enterprises gained 2.79 percent to close at Rs 1,138.20 apiece after the company and its subsidiary Gare Palma II Collieries Pvt Ltd signed a coal mining agreement with Maharashtra State Power Generation Company (MAHAGENCO) for the development and operation of Gare Palma Sector II coal mine.

The company also won a Rs 1,169.10 crore highway project in Odisha from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). The stock price hit 52-week high of Rs 1,150.20 per share intraday.

PVR, Inox Leisure

Shares of PVR ended over 4 percent lower, while that of Inox Leisure plunged over 3 percent after the Maharashtra government announced its decision to shut cinema halls amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. In a new set of regulations released Sunday evening, the state government imposed a number of restrictions including a total lockdown during weekends.

Britannia Industries