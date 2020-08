Indian indices ended nearly at day's high on Tuesday as banking and cement stocks contributed most gains. At close, the Sensex ended 477 points higher to 38,528 while the Nifty50 index ended at 11,385, up 138 points.

Broader markets outperformed the benchmarks for the second day, ending over a percent higher. Nifty Midcap100 index ended 1.24 percent higher while Nifty Smallcap100 index rose 1.52 percent.

Here are some stocks that moved the most in today's trade:

Ashok Leyland

The stock ended 10 percent higher to Rs 68.95 per share on the NSE. This is the 8th day of gains for the stock, surging nearly 41 percent. Today, it crossed its 200-DMA after seven months.

Yesterday, the Hinduja Group's flagship received the Frost and Sullivan 2020 GCC Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) Customer Value Leadership Award for its LCV truck, PARTNER.

Birlasoft

The stock touched its 52-week high of Rs 169.20/share after the company announced a global strategic cloud alliance with Microsoft to help its clients to accelerate their digital journey. Birlasoft has plans to scale its current Microsoft cloud business to $100 million.

PNB Housing Finance

PNB Housing Finance's shares rallied 12 percent on Tuesday ahead of the board meeting tomorrow to discuss fund raising. The stock closed 8.7 percent higher at Rs 261 per share on the NSE. The stock since its March low levels has climbed 83 percent to current levels. According to technical charts, the stock is very close to its 200 day moving average level of Rs 321.

In its exchange filing, the company said, "A meeting of the Board of Directors of PNB Housing Finance Limited (the "Company") is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 to consider fund raising by the Company, and the mode thereof, by issue of Equity Shares and/or other securities through any permissible modes, as may be considered appropriate, subject to such approvals as may be required."

Petronet LNG

Shares of Petronet LNG rose 5 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the company reported better than expected earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Petronet LNG’s net profit in Q1FY21 rose 33.9 percent to Rs 499.8 crore from Rs 373.2 crore in the previous quarter. CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll had estimated profit of Rs 441 crore.

Revenue fell 43 percent to Rs 4,883.6 crore from Rs 8,567.2 crore, QoQ. Total volumes during the quarter stood at 190 tbtu.