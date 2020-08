Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended lower on Thursday led by the slip in index heavyweights like ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries Ltd.

At close, the Sensex ended 394 points or 1.02 percent lower to 38,220 while the Nifty50 index ended at 11,312, down 96 points. The Nifty Bank remained the worst-performing index of the day, ending 1.29 percent lower while Nifty Media was the best-performing index, closing over 3 percent higher.

Here are the stocks that moved the most today:

NTPC

NTPC share price gained nearly 6 percent on Thursday after L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering signed MoU with the company for CO2 to methanol plants. L&T Hydrocarbon will be the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) management partner to build CO2 to Methanol demonstration Plant in NTPC Power Station

The stock was the top index gainer, up as much as 5.8 percent to Rs 100 per share on BSE in intra-day deals. Earlier this week, the state-owned power company reported June quarter earnings which beat street estimates.

Muthoot Finance

The share price of Muthoot Finance fell over 5 percent on Thursday despite robust June quarter results as the brokerages remained cautious on the stock due to high valuation.

The stock fell as much as 5.6 percent to Rs 1,185.40 per share on the BSE in intra-day deals. The company reported a 52 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 858 crore in Q1 as compared to a net profit of Rs 530 crore in the year-ago period. Total revenue from operations also rose 28 percent to Rs 2,385 in Q1 from Rs 1,857 last year.

PNB Housing Finance

The stock gained as much as 3.27 percent to Rs 284.35 per share on the NSE after the board approved raising of equity capital to the tune of Rs 1,800 crore. The capital raising will be done either through a preferential issue or a rights issue, the company said in the exchange filing.

IndiaMART Intermesh

IndiaMART's shares rose as much as 4 percent to Rs 3,100 on the NSE. Motilal Oswal in its report initiated coverage on the company with a buy rating. It gave a price target of Rs 3,550 on the stock, implying a potential upside of 19 percent from Wednesday's closing level.

Motilal Oswal said the company has a strong balance sheet and high free cash flow yield. "Expect 8 percent margin expansion over FY20-23 on better management of cost structure," added the brokerage.

Tata Power

Tata Power's shares ended 8 percent higher to Rs 61.25 apiece. The share price surged after the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs relaxed the borrowing limits for the state government-owned power distribution companies (discoms) as a one-time measure.