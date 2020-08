The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, ended higher Monday led by gains in metals, auto and IT stocks.

The Sensex ended 173.44 points or 0.46 percent higher at 38,050.78 while the Nifty gained 68.70 points or 0.61 percent to close at 11,247.10. Broader indices participated in the rally with Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 indices gaining 0.89 and 0.51 percent, respectively.

Here are some stocks that moved the most in today's trade:

NTPC

Shares of state-owned power company NTPC rose 9 percent intraday on Monday after its June quarter earnings beat street estimates. The sentiment was also positive after the company said that it has begun the bulk supply of fly ash using newly developed infrastructure at its Rihand project in Uttar Pradesh to distant cement plants.

The stock ended 7.92 percent higher at Rs 95.40 apiece on the BSE.

Sterlite Technologies

The share price of Sterlite Technologies rallied up to 18 percent intraday as the company is believed to be a beneficiary from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of every village in India getting optical fiber internet in the next 1,000 days.

The stock rose 14.93 percent to close at Rs 149.70 on the BSE. It had gained as much as 17.81 percent intraday.

The company's Group CEO Anand Agarwal in a media interview said that by FY23, Sterlite's revenue will double up to over Rs 10,000 crore. In fact, the company also said that it is strengthening its technology for the 5G ecosystem and will focus on wireless connectivity.

CLSA in its research note raised its target price on the stock to Rs 185 from the current market price of Rs 130.

Sterlite has scaled up capacities from 20 kms of fibre to 50 kms and is also increasing cable capacity from 8 metres to 18 metres of cables. It has transitioned from manufacturing to digital network services. The order book is strong at about Rs 10,000 crore, added the report.

Thyrocare Technologies

Shares of Thyrocare Technologies gained 20 percent to end at 52-week high of Rs 845.90 apiece on the NSE led by a massive surge in volumes. On the NSE, the scrip clocked a volume of 28.60 lakh shares at 15:00 hrs as compared with its average trading volume of 1.40 lakh shares in the past one quarter. However, as per NSE data, only 10.26% of the total traded quantity is marked for delivery.

Jamna Auto Industries

Shares of Jamna Auto Industries continued their upward momentum on Monday. The stock ended 8.22 percent higher at Rs 42.80 apiece on the BSE. The stock has rallied over 31 percent in 5 sessions led by hopes of a recovery in Commercial Vehicle space.

Optimistic management commentary by CV major Ashok Leyland fueled a rally in shares of Jamna Auto Industries as investors hoped for a revival in the CV sector. A recovery in demand for the CV segment augurs well for Jamna Auto Industries.

Hero MotoCorp

The share price of Hero MotoCorp rose over four percent on Friday after global brokerages Jefferies and CLSA raised their target price on the stock and maintained a bullish stance.

Hero MotoCorp said that demand momentum held up well in the last few months, and earlier concerns that the initial uptick was largely driven by pent-up demand have abated. Share of first-time buyers and those purchasing additional vehicles in a household has risen, while that of replacement is down. This, along with an increase in demand from office-goers, suggests a shift from mass transportation towards personal mobility.

Global brokerage Jefferies expects year on year sales numbers to hold up well over the next few months on an easing base, although the retail pick-up in the festive season would be crucial.