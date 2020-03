Fundamental market expert SP Tulsian of sptulsian.com has a positive view on telecom, consumption, non-banking and IT stocks.

With regards to telecom stocks, he said, “Things are seen to be positive. Bharti Airtel is now at Rs 470 and even at the current level we do not hesitate in giving an investment call. It is good for a price of Rs 450 and it is definitely a screaming buy. Similar is the case with Reliance Industries. So the telecom sector has a tremendous future.”

Non-banking, consumption and IT stocks are the sectors which one should look into, said Tulsian in an interview with CNBC-TV18. They will drive the things and move up further. For majority of these stocks the technicals are playing out except Jubilant Foodworks or PVR, he added.T

However, according to him the outlook for banking stocks remain weak. “All the financials have risen largely because of the short covering, because Bank Nifty constituents and other banking stocks have taken a huge beating on the fear that the entire thing will go haywire and the slippages will increase. However, one should wait for the RBI measures to come. The government measures are seen to be coming in a staggered way, and that is going to help the banking stocks as well,” he said.

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.