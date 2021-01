The Indian benchmark equity indices, Sensex and Nifty ended at record high levels on Tuesday led by strong buying in the IT and private banks. The Sensex ended 260.98 points, or 0.54 percent, higher at 48,437.78, while the Nifty closed at 14,199.50, up 66.60 points, or 0.47 percent.

Broader markets supported the up move with the Nifty Smallcap100 and the Nifty Midcap100 gaining over 0.6 percent each. Among sectors, the Nifty IT, the Nifty Private Bank, the Nifty Financial Services gained the most while the Nifty Metal ended in the red.

Rally in banking heavyweights such as Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank and ICICI Bank lifted the Nifty Bank over 1 percent.

Here are key stocks that moved the most on today:

Housing Development Finance Corporation: The stock price jumped 3 percent to Rs 2,654.95 after the mortgage lender’s individual loan disbursements rose 26 percent in the third quarter of fiscal 2021. The individual loan business continued to see improvements during the quarter ended December 31, 2020, HDFC said. The corporation assigned loans to HDFC Bank amounting to Rs 7,076 crore compared to Rs 4,258 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

National Fertilizers: The share price rallied over 6 percent to end at Rs 40.40 after the company achieved its highest ever production in the third quarter during FY21. The company surpassed the previous records, and achieved ever highest production of 9.99 lakh MT urea in the third quarter during FY 2020-21. The company successfully maintained its operations during constraints posed by COVID-19, the company said.

RBL Bank: The stock price of the private lender rose 4.55 percent to Rs 250.50 apiece after the global research firm CLSA initiated buy rating on the bank expecting it to deliver 13 percent ROE by FY23CL as credit costs normalise post COVID, with the ability to leverage up further (~15 percent Tier-1 in FY23CL). Valuations at 1.0x Sep22 book appear undemanding, CLSA said.

IndusInd Bank: The shares of IndusInd Bank added more than 2 percent to Rs 921.80 after the bank said its deposits in Q3 was up 11 percent YoY and up 5 percent QoQ. Net advances up 0.1 percent YoY and up 3.2 percent QoQ. CASA ratio at 40.5 percent against 42.4 percent YoY and against 40.4 percent QoQ. Retail and small business deposits up 13.6 percent at Rs 85,914 crore QoQ.