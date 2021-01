The Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty erased day's gains to end lower Thursday afternoon dragged by selling in FMCG, IT and pharma stocks. The Sensex ended 80.74 points or 0.17 percent lower at 48,093.32 while the Nifty eased 8.90 points or 0.06 percent to close at 14,137.35.

Broader indices, the Nifty Smallcap100 and the Nifty Midap100 outperformed the benchmarks, ending over 1 percent higher each. Buying was seen in metals, realty, PSU Banks and financial stocks.

Here are the stocks that moved the most in today's session:

Dixon Technologies: The stock price of Dixon Technologies rallied 9.39 percent to Rs 15,820.00 after the company said it had entered into an agreement with boAt for manufacturing of twin wireless speakers. Dixon shall be manufacturing the said products from its manufacturing facility located at Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

PNC Infratech: The shares rallied over 4 percent to Rs 183.00 apiece, a day after many fund houses bought shares of the company in bulk deals. On January 6, Axis MF and Nippon India Mutual Fund acquired 22 and 25 lakh equity shares at Rs 175 each. BNP Paribas Arbitrage bought 20.8 lakh shares, Fidelity Asian Values Plc 13,21,824 and Fidelity Funds Asian Smaller Companies Pool 30,28,389 shares at the same price.

However, CN Infrabuild Private Limited sold all its 2,55,34,008 shares at Rs 175.12 per share on the BSE.

Sobha Ltd: The share price ended 7.61 points higher at Rs 442.15 apiece after the real estate company reported its highest-ever quarterly sales volume during October-December 2020 period.

In Q3FY21, sales volume, total sales value, Sobha’s share of the sale value and price realization are up by 6 percent, 22 percent, 12 percent and 15 percent respectively as compared to Q3FY20, the company said.

Titan Company: The stock price declined over 2 percent to Rs 1.542.40 after global research firm CLSA retained its sell rating on the stock a day after the jewellery maker provided an update on its business performance in Q2FY21.