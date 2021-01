Indian indices ended nearly a percent lower on Thursday, extending losses for the fifth consecutive session with the Nifty falling below 13,880 dragged mainly by losses in the IT and financial stocks.

The Sensex ended 535.57 points or 1.13 percent lower at 46,874.36, while the Nifty declined 149.95 points or 1.07 percent to close at 13,817.55.

Broader markets, meanwhile, reeled under pressure with the Nifty Midcap index falling 0.59 percent and smallcap index declining 0.69 percent.

All the sectoral indices, barring the Nifty Private Bank ended in the red for the day. The Nifty IT and the Nifty Realty fell the most over 2 percent each, followed by the Nifty PSU Bank, the Nifty FMCG and the Nifty Auto.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Maruti Suzuki India

The shares of country's largest passenger car manufacturer ended 3.44 percent lower at Rs 7,600 apiece after the company reported its December quarter earnings with net profit rising but operational performance missing street estimates.

The company reported Q3FY21 net profit of Rs 1,941.4 crore for the quarter ended December 2020, rising 24.1 percent from Rs 1,565 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The company's revenue from operations in Q3FY21 rose 13.3 percent to Rs 23,458 crore from Rs 20,706 crore, when compared to the same period a year ago. EBITDA margin disappointed as it declined by 70 bps to 9.5 percent from 10.2 percent in the year-ago period impacted by adverse commodity prices and unfavourable product mix.

Axis Bank

Axis Bank stock jumped over 5.5 percent to Rs 667.10 on the NSE. The bank reported its December quarter earnings with the standalone net profit declining 36.4 percent to Rs 1,116.6 crore from Rs 1,757 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal. Net interest income grew by 14.3 percent to Rs 7,372.76 crore from Rs 6,452.98 crore, YoY, while loan growth was at 6 percent YoY.

Hindustan Unilever

The share price of Hindustan Unilever (HUL) ended more than 3 percent lower at Rs 2,304.00 apiece, a day after the company reported its earnings for the quarter ended December 2020, missing estimates. While the company's revenues have improved, profit margins have been a point of worry.

Bank of Baroda

Shares of state-run lender plunged over 10 percent to end at Rs 66.65 apiece. The bank on Wednesday reported a standalone net profit of Rs 1,061.1 crore in the quarter ended December 2020 as compared to Rs 1,407 crore loss in the corresponding period of last fiscal. Net profit in the September quarter was Rs 1,679 crore .

The bank’s net interest income during Q3FY21 increased 8.6 percent to Rs 7,749 crore from Rs 7,132 crore, YoY. Domestic margins (NIM) increased to 3.07 percent in Q3FY21 compared with 2.96 percent in Q2FY21. Global NIM was stable at 2.87 percent compared with 2.86 percent in Q2.

Canara Bank