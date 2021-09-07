Here are key stocks that moved the most on September 7

Domestic benchmark indices ended today’s session on a weak note, with the Nifty50 closing 0.1 percent or 15.7 points lower at 17,362.10 and the Sensex ending flat at 58,279.48.

Weakness was also evident in the broader market as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 ended in the red too.

Barring Nifty Financial Services, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Media, all other sectoral indices on the NSE closed lower.

“Domestic equities traded in a rangebound today with benchmark Nifty oscillating between gains and losses in the moderate range. Notably, barring consumers, most key sectoral indices traded in red today with modest profit booking. However, realty followed by IT and PSU Banks witnessed steeper correction after recording sharp gains in last couple of days. Additionally, profit booking was equally visible in smallcap and midcap stocks also, while RIL witnessed modest rebound today also and arrested market fall,” said Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities.

Read here

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation share price ended 9.3 percent higher at Rs 3,288.65. The reopening of the economy is seen benefiting the travel sector and the company’s monopoly in the internet ticketing for Indian Railways, which has driven the rally in shares of IRCTC.

Telecom companies:

Shares of Vodafone Idea, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were in limelight, rising nearly 1-15 percent in a weak market.

Asian Paints shares rose over 2 percent intraday but ended 0.6 percent higher at Rs 3,336.00 after Credit Suisse maintained an ‘outperform’ rating on the stock and hiked its target price by 5.5 percent to Rs 3,670.

Hindustan Unilever shares registered mild gains to approach a record high registered last week after sources said the fast-moving consumer goods major had hiked the prices of some of its products. The stock gave up gains though and ended down 0.1 percent at Rs 2,775.80.

VST Tillers Tractors shares rallied 5.23 percent to end at Rs 2,782.55 apiece after the company launched the VST range of Tractors and Power Tillers in Southern Africa. The company has entered into an agreement with ETG (Export Trading Group), for the distribution of its Tractors, Power Tillers, Power Reapers and Diesel Engines in the Southern African markets including South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Swaziland, and Zambia.

The stock price hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,898.90 intraday on the BSE.

Panacea Biotec:

Panacea Biotec shares jumped 8.64 percent to Rs 320.05 after the company and The Russian Direct Investment Fund announced supply of the 1st shipment out of 1 million doses of the second component (human adenovirus serotype 5) of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine manufactured by Panacea Biotec for sale in India.

The shares of LIC Housing Finance ended 4.81 percent higher at Rs 424.20 after the company and India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) announced a strategic partnership for providing home loan products to over 4.5 crore customers of IPPB.

Ujjivan Financial Services:

Ujjivan Financial Services’ shares tanked the most on the Nifty 500 index. The scrip ended 10 percent lower at Rs 137.75.

Triveni Turbine:

Shares of Triveni Turbine closed 6.5 percent lower at Rs 138.65 after it announced that the joint venture partners of GE Triveni Ltd agreed to terminate the JV agreement and fully and finally settle and resolve the multiple disputes amongst them.

Starteck Finance:

Starteck Finance shares ended at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 124.95 after the company approved to sell 100 percent stake in subsidiary Starteck Housing Finance to Paripurna Trust and/or Matrabhav Trust for Rs 11.45 crore.

Elpro International:

The shares of Elpro International declined 6.21 percent to Rs 57.40 after International Conveyors sold a 7.95 percent stake of the company for Rs 74.14 crore.