Indian indices swung in between gains and losses during the day to end on a little unchanged on Tuesday as banking, financials, pharma, and FMCG stocks turned negative soon after opening.

The Sensex ended 8 points lower at 37,973 after a trading range of 400 points. Nifty slipped 5 points to 11,222 and Midcap Index 25 points to 16,974. Nifty Bank failed the most amongst frontliners, closes 254 points lower at 21,411

Gains in metals were capped by losses in financials. Broader markets underperformed as compared to the benchmarks, ending lower than the main indices.

ITC, ICICI Bank and HUL dragged the market while Reliance Industries, HDFC, and TCS supported. Metal stocks gained on a healthy outlook. Hindalco and Tata Steel were top gainers.

Here are the stocks that moved the most today:

1. Mazagon Dock IPO: It has been fully subscribed on the first day of the initial public offering after it opened on Tuesday. At 2:35 pm, the issue of the state-owned defence firm was already 50 percent subscribed and the retail book was fully subscribed about 2 times. The number of shares reserved for retail investors was 1,05,88,725 and the bids received till now are 2,14,35,330 shares, as per the NSE data.

2. Shalby: The share price ended over 6 percent higher to Rs 85.05 per share on the NSE after the board approved reducing the promoters' holding from the current 79.45 percent to 75 percent in the company.

3. Steel Strips Wheels: The shares settled over 2 percent higher to Rs 443.15 apiece after the company received export orders for 9,000 wheels for the EU trailer market.

4. Max Group stocks: Shares of Max Healthcare, Max Financial, and Max Ventures ended 2 percent lower each, on the NSE as promoter entity Max Ventures Investment Holdings offloaded a 2.2 percent equity stake in Max Financial Services via an open market transaction on September 28.