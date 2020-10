Indian indices ended over 2.5 percent lower on Thursday, snapping gains after 10 straight sessions, amid a selloff in all key sectors. The decline in global markets due to a rise in coronavirus cases and fading hopes for more US fiscal stimulus before the presidential election also weighed on the sentiment.

The Sensex ended 1,066 points lower at 39,728 while the Nifty lost 290 points to settle at 11,680. Broader markets also fell with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down over 1.5-2 percent.

All sectors were also in the red with Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services dragging the most, down over 3.5 percent and 3 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, Nifty IT also fell 2.8 percent and the pharma index shed 1.7 percent for the day. Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG also lost over a percent each in trade today.

Here are the key stocks that moved the most:

Infosys: The shares closed 2 percent lower to Rs 1,113.25 per share on the NSE after rising more than 4 percent in morning deals post announcing its second-quarter earnings. The country's second-largest IT company beat analysts' estimates to report a 14.5 percent rise (QoQ) in net profit at Rs 4,845 crore in the September quarter.

Likhitha Infrastructure: The shares of this newly listed stock ended at 136.50 per share on the NSE, 13 percent higher than its issue price of 120 per share. It was listed at Rs 130 per share on the BSE, a 8.41 percent premium against the issue price.

Tata Elxsi: The share price gave up opening gains to end 0.61 percent higher to Rs 1,468 apiece after the company announced robust results for the September quarter. The design and technology services provider reported a 58.3 percent increase in net profit at Rs 78.8 crore in Q2 versus a net profit of Rs 49.8 crore in the year-ago period.

MindTree: The share price settled 7.34 percent lower to Rs 1,438 per share ahead of its second-quarter earnings today.