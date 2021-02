The Indian equity market ended at a record high level on Monday led by strong gains in auto and metal stocks amid positive global cues. The Sensex ended 617.14 points, or 1.22 percent, higher at 51,348.77, while the Nifty gained 191.55 points, or 1.28 percent to close at 15,115.80.

Broader markets, Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 supported the rally by gaining more than 1.5 percent each.

Barring Nifty PSU Bank and Nifty FMCG, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal rising over 3 percent each. On the Nifty, M&M, Tata Motors, Hindalco, Shree Cement and JSW Steel were the top index gainers, while Britannia Industries, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Divi's Laboratories and Bajaj Finance were the top losers.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Mahindra & Mahindra

The share price of automobile major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) surged 7.36 to end at Rs 929.20 apiece after the company reported strong December quarter earnings.

"M&M’s 3QFY21 core results beat both our and consensus expectations due to better-than-expected margins in the farm segment. Management also provided an update on the major loss-making subsidiaries and has guided for FY22 losses at Rs 3 billion versus Rs 34 billion in FY20," CLSA said.

Britannia Industries

The share price of Britannia Industries declined 1.83 percent to Rs 3,476.70 apiece after the company reported its December quarter earnings. The company’s net profit beat estimates, but brokerages flagged concerns over slow volume growth.

"Britannia Industries reported below-expected top-line growth of about 6 percent YoY while earnings growth of 22 percent YoY was in line with expectations. We see domestic growth of about 5 percent with about 4 percent volume growth YoY, with market share gains," CLSA said.

Adani Enterprises

Adani Enterprises' share ended 5.72 percent higher at Rs 629.40 after the company's subsidiary Adani Airport Holdings (AAHL) acquired 23.5 percent stake in Mumbai International Airport (MIAL) from ACSA Global (ACSA) and Bid Services Division (Mauritius), or Bidvest, for Rs 1,685.25 crore.

Container Corporation of India

The shares of Container Corporation of India rallied 7.52 percent to close at Rs 501.95 after the company reported strong Q3FY21 earnings. The company's consolidated net profit rose 29.51 percent YoY to Rs 234.27 crore, while total income increased 14.39 percent YoY to Rs 1,842.11 crore.

BEML, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, Mishra Dhatu Nigam