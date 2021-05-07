Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 7 Updated : May 07, 2021 03:38:31 IST The Sensex ended 257 points higher at 49,206 while the Nifty rose 98 points to settle at 14,823. Praj Industries soared 7 percent after the company's net profit more than doubled in the March quarter. Shares of Vaibhav Global rallied 15 percent after the stock turned ex-split. Published : May 07, 2021 03:38 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply