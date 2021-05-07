  • SENSEX
Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 7

Updated : May 07, 2021 03:38:31 IST

The Sensex ended 257 points higher at 49,206 while the Nifty rose 98 points to settle at 14,823.
Praj Industries soared 7 percent after the company's net profit more than doubled in the March quarter.
Shares of Vaibhav Global rallied 15 percent after the stock turned ex-split.
