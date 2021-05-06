Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 6

Indian indices ended higher on Thursday led by gains in auto, metals and IT sectors even as investors remained cautious about the relentless rise in COVID-19 cases. The sentiment was lifted after RBI Governor, in a surprise media briefing, yesterday announced certain measures to tackle the pandemic.

The Sensex ended 272 points higher at 48,950 while the Nifty rose 107 points to settle at 14,725. Broader markets were also in line with benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.9 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively,

On the Nifty50 index, Hindalco, Wipro, Hero Moto, Tata Motors and Tata Steel were the top gainers while Powergrid, UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Sun Pharma and NTPC led the losses.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

IDBI Bank: The share price of IDBI Bank rallied 6.5 percent after the Cabinet gave in-principle approval for strategic disinvestment along with transfer of management control in the lender. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved the strategic sale of IDBI Bank, an official statement said on Wednesday. The extent of respective shareholding to be divested by the central government and LIC shall be decided at the time of structuring of transaction in consultation with the RBI, it said. The central government and LIC together own more than 94 percent equity of IDBI Bank. LIC, currently the promoter of IDBI Bank with management control, has a 49.21 percent stake.

Tata Steel: The share price of Tata Steel jumped 3 percent after the company reported March quarter earnings largely in line with estimates. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,644.1 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to a loss of Rs 1,481.3 crore in the year-ago quarter. Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 38.8 percent to Rs 49,977.4 crore from Rs 36,009.4 crore, YoY. Though the company's bottomline missed analysts' expectations due to higher tax cost and lower other income, topline and operating performance beat estimates.

Coforge: Shares of Coforge surged 17 percent after the IT services firm reported better than expected numbers for the March quarter. The company posted a 17 percent rise in net profit of Rs 133 crore as against Rs 113.60 crore in the year-ago period. CNBC-TV18 poll expected a new profit of Rs 127.5 crore in this period. Consolidated sales revenues for the quarter stood at Rs 1,261.50 crore, up 13.7 percent YoY. In terms of verticals, the share of transport vertical in revenues was sharply lower while the share of banking, financial and other verticals was higher on a YoY basis.

Bajaj Healthcare: The share price of Bajaj Healthcare jumped nearly 7 percent after the company launched Ivermectin tablets for the treatment of COVID-19. BHL has received approval from India's drug regulator, to manufacture and market Ivejaj, the oral Ivermectin, approved medication in India for the treatment of COVID-19 from May 6, 2021, the company said in a regulatory filing. Ivermectin is an anti-parasitic Drugs, which is used to control parasitic roundworm infections and curing parasitic infections helps to improve the health of COVID-19 patients. It works by paralysing and killing parasites, the company said.