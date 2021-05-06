Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 6 Updated : May 06, 2021 03:40:16 IST The Sensex ended 272 points higher at 48,950 while the Nifty rose 107 points to settle at 14,725. Tata Steel jumped 3 percent after the company reported March quarter earnings largely in line with estimates. Bajaj Healthcare jumped nearly 7 percent after the company launched Ivermectin tablets for the treatment of COVID-19. Published : May 06, 2021 03:40 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply