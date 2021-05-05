Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 5 Updated : May 05, 2021 03:42:38 IST The Sensex ended 424 points higher at 48,677 while the Nifty rose 121 points to settle at 14,618. Adani Ports fell 3.75 percent after the company's March quarter earnings came in below expectations. Shares of Aarti Industries rose 5.5 percent after the company announced a bonus issue plan. Published : May 05, 2021 03:42 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply