Here are key stocks that moved the most on May 5

Indian indices ended higher on Wednesday boosted mainly by banking, and pharma stocks after the Reserve Bank of India announced measures to tackle the rising second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The Sensex ended 424 points higher at 48,677 while the Nifty rose 121 points to settle at 14,618.

Broader markets were also positive for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

On the Nifty50 index, Sun Pharma, UPL, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank were the top gainers while Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, SBI Life and HUL led the losses.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Adani Ports: The share price of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) fell 3.75 percent after the company's March quarter earnings came in below expectations. APSEZ posted a 285.1 percent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,287.81 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Revenue of the company that operates the largest chemical ports in the country rose 24 percent to Rs 3,608 crore compared to Rs 2,921 crore year on year. This was led by a 27 percent growth in cargo volume and a 30 percent rise in port revenue.

Hikal: Shares of Hikal were locked in the 10 percent upper circuit of Rs 313.65 per share after the company signed a multi-year contract with a leading global pharmaceutical company. “This contract entails the development and supply of a portfolio of niche APIs (Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient) over a period of 10 years. The development will start this year and commercial supplies will commence post successful development and plant commercialisation estimated to be in FY2024 onwards,” Hikal said in a BSE filing.

Alembic Pharma: The share price of Alembic Pharmaceuticals fell nearly 5 percent after the company reported weaker-than-expected operational revenue for the March quarter. The company posted a 12 percent rise in its net profit in Q4 at Rs 251 crore as against Rs 225 crore during the corresponding period last year. The company's net sales were up 6 percent to Rs 1,280 crore, from Rs 1,207 crore. Its consolidated EBITDA margin declined 45 basis points (bps) to 26.7 percent in the March quarter (Q4FY21).

JSW Energy: Shares of JSW Energy rallied 8 percent on the back of a two-fold jump in trading volumes after global rating agencies Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings assigned long-term ratings to the JSW Energy's wholly-owned subsidiary, JSW Hydro Energy Limited with stable outlook. The rating has been assigned to JSW Hydro Energy Limited's proposed US-dollar senior secured notes due 2031.