The Indian equity benchmark indices rallied ended a percent higher Monday led by strong gains in metals, FMCG and financial stocks. Rally in index heavyweights lifted Nifty to an all-time high level.

The Sensex rallied 514.56 points, or 1.00 percent, to close at 51,937.44, while the Nifty ended 147.15 points, or 0.95 percent higher at 15,582.80. Midcap and smallcap indices supported the market gains.

Among sectors, Nifty Metal rallied the most over 2 percent followed by Nifty Private Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Financial Services and Nifty Realty that gained over 1 percent each. Selling was seen in PSU Bank, auto and media sectors.

Here are key stocks that moved the most today:

Bank of Baroda

The share price of state-owned Bank of Baroda fell 3.76 percent to Rs 80.70 after the lender posted a loss in the March quarter against expectations of profit due to higher tax expenses and a rise in bad loan provisions.

It reported a standalone net loss of Rs 1,046.50 crore for the March quarter versus a net profit of Rs 506.59 crore in the year-ago quarter. For the fiscal year 2020-21, the bank reported a net profit of Rs 828.95 crore, up 52 percent from Rs 546.18 crore.

PNB Housing Finance

The shares of PNB Housing Finance ended at 20 percent upper circuit at Rs 525.20 apiece on the NSE after the company announced that its board approved a capital raise of up to Rs 4,000 crore, led by entities affiliated to Carlyle Group Inc.

Pluto Investments S.a.r.l., an affiliated entity of Carlyle Asia Partners IV, L.P. and Carlyle Asia Partners V, L.P. has agreed to invest up to Rs 3,185 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares and warrants, at a price of Rs 390 per share.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) ended 4.5 percent lower at Rs 807.90 apiece on profit-booking as the auto major kept conservative guidance for the tractor industry despite reporting a profitable quarter. Meanwhile, brokerages remained mixed on outlook and set modest price targets on the M&M stock amid persisting pandemic woes.

Divi's Laboratories

The share price of Divi's Laboratories closed over a percent higher after the drug maker reported robust results for the March quarter. The company's net profit rose 24.5 percent in Q4 to Rs 488 crore as compared to Rs 392 crore in the same quarter last year.

The shares jumped 4 percent intraday to hit a new 52-week high of Rs 4,116.50 apiece on the BSE.

Aurobindo Pharma