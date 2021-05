Indian shares ended higher with Nifty at record closing high boosted by banks and IT stocks, as rise in Asian peers and a steady decline in COVID-19 cases also lifted the sentiment.

The Sensex ended 98 points higher at 51,115 while the Nifty rose 36 points to settle at a record closing high of 15,338. Broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

On the Nifty50 index, Shree cement, SBI, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers while HDFC, ONGC, IOC, Bajaj Finance, and Bharti Airtel led the losses.

Among sectors, banking and IT indices rose 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively while metal and auto indices added 0.5-1 percent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty were in the red for the day.

Here are the key stocks that moved today:

Burger King: Shares of Burger King India fell over 2.5 percent after the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 25.94 crore for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. The QSR (Quick Service Restaurant) chain operator, which got listed on bourses in December 2020, had reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 37.41 crore during the January-March 2020 quarter. Its total income during Q4FY21 rose marginally to Rs 199.45 crore from Rs 192.95 crore, YoY.

Cummins India: Shares of Cummins India fell almost 4 percent after the company reported lower than expected earnings growth for the March quarter. The company's net profit was flat, lower by a percent at Rs 168.56 crore in Q4 on the back of a sharp spike in the input costs during the quarter. It posted a profit of Rs 170 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Manappuram Finance: Shares of Manappuram Finance fell nearly 4 percent on Thursday after the company reported its March quarter earnings. The non-banking finance company (NBFC) reported a 17.6 percent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 468.35 crore in Q4. It had posted a net profit of Rs 398.20 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, the net profit in the fourth quarter of the last fiscal was lower compared to Rs 483.19 crore recorded in the 2020 December quarter.

V-Guard Industries: Shares of V-Guard Industries jumped 5 percent after the electrical appliances maker's consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 68.38 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 32.23 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its revenue from operations during January-March 2021 jumped 58.04 percent YoY to Rs 855.19 crore.